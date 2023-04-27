Market Analysts see Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] falling to $625. Time to buy?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE: TMO] traded at a low on 04/26/23, posting a -2.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $533.13. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4016223 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stands at 2.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.80%.

The market cap for TMO stock reached $203.56 billion, with 392.00 million shares outstanding and 384.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, TMO reached a trading volume of 4016223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMO shares is $648.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $661, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on TMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is set at 13.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMO in the course of the last twelve months was 31.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has TMO stock performed recently?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.07. With this latest performance, TMO shares dropped by -5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.77 for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 560.52, while it was recorded at 558.68 for the last single week of trading, and 552.94 for the last 200 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.98 and a Gross Margin at +42.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.47.

Return on Total Capital for TMO is now 10.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.03. Additionally, TMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] managed to generate an average of $53,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. go to 9.77%.

Insider trade positions for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]

There are presently around $184,940 million, or 91.00% of TMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,534,676, which is approximately 1.143% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,790,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.42 billion in TMO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.68 billion in TMO stock with ownership of nearly 0.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,083 institutional holders increased their position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE:TMO] by around 16,614,845 shares. Additionally, 1,057 investors decreased positions by around 12,263,964 shares, while 336 investors held positions by with 318,015,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,894,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMO stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,309,180 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 730,091 shares during the same period.