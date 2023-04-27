Market Analysts see TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] gaining to $130. Time to buy?

TE Connectivity Ltd. [NYSE: TEL] slipped around -3.98 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $120.20 at the close of the session, down -3.21%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM that TE Connectivity announces second quarter results for fiscal year 2023.

TE Connectivity Ltd. stock is now 4.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TEL Stock saw the intraday high of $122.59 and lowest of $119.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 138.24, which means current price is +5.94% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, TEL reached a trading volume of 3341736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEL shares is $137.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2023, representing the official price target for TE Connectivity Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on TEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TE Connectivity Ltd. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEL in the course of the last twelve months was 36.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has TEL stock performed recently?

TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.28. With this latest performance, TEL shares dropped by -3.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.51 for TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.97, while it was recorded at 125.73 for the last single week of trading, and 123.81 for the last 200 days.

TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +31.51. TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.91.

Return on Total Capital for TEL is now 18.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.96. Additionally, TEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] managed to generate an average of $26,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.TE Connectivity Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TE Connectivity Ltd. go to 5.50%.

Insider trade positions for TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]

There are presently around $35,395 million, or 95.50% of TEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,082,806, which is approximately 0.528% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 22,698,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in TEL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.5 billion in TEL stock with ownership of nearly 2.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TE Connectivity Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in TE Connectivity Ltd. [NYSE:TEL] by around 17,667,237 shares. Additionally, 403 investors decreased positions by around 18,466,564 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 258,336,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,470,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEL stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 898,655 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 914,901 shares during the same period.