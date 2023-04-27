Market Analysts see Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] gaining to $5.10. Time to buy?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] loss -5.57% or -0.33 points to close at $5.59 with a heavy trading volume of 6473050 shares. The company report on March 29, 2023 at 7:21 AM that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Mr. Tao Zou, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented, “We concluded the challenging year of 2022 with pleasing fourth quarter results. During the year, we have reaffirmed our original aspiration for sustainable high-quality growth, continued to build our business led by technology, and resolutely implemented cost reduction and efficiency initiatives. Our initiatives include the proactive scaling-down of delivery services, optimization of underlying resources, adjustment of customer mix and improvement of enterprise cloud project quality. Our strategy of building a healthy and sustainable business and improving profitability has been well executed and bear fruit in the fourth quarter. With these efforts, we have been improving our profitability steadily. Our gross margin reached 7.6% in Q4 2022, a significant increase from 1.0% in Q4 2021, and 6.2% in Q3 2022.”.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $6.12, the shares rose to $6.28 and dropped to $5.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KC points out that the company has recorded 148.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -215.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, KC reached to a volume of 6473050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $7.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $8.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on KC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for KC in the course of the last twelve months was 57.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for KC stock

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.34. With this latest performance, KC shares dropped by -11.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.85, while it was recorded at 6.36 for the last single week of trading, and 3.93 for the last 200 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.52 and a Gross Margin at +5.25. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.67.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]

Positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:KC] by around 3,380,462 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 7,446,881 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 34,702,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,530,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 690,550 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,503,078 shares during the same period.