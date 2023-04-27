Market Analysts see Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gaining to $132. Time to buy?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] traded at a low on 04/26/23, posting a -1.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $104.61. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM that IBM to Help Support NYSE Listed Companies with their ESG Efforts.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced today that it is collaborating with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, to help support NYSE-listed companies with their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts.

Many businesses are experiencing continued and growing interest from across their stakeholders to be transparent and accountable for reporting on their progress against environmental commitments, their ESG disclosures, and managing climate-related financial risks. In fact, data from the 2022 IBM Institute for Business Value CEO study1 shows that CEOs are receiving the greatest demands for transparency around sustainability from board members (72%) and investors (57%). At the same time, the study found that 44% of CEOs surveyed cited a lack of insights from their data as a top obstacle to achieving their sustainability objectives, and more than a third (35%) named technological barriers as a key challenge.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3411466 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at 1.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.34%.

The market cap for ICE stock reached $58.23 billion, with 559.00 million shares outstanding and 551.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, ICE reached a trading volume of 3411466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $130.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $164, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has ICE stock performed recently?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.44. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.59 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.29, while it was recorded at 107.00 for the last single week of trading, and 101.97 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.10 and a Gross Margin at +68.66. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Total Capital for ICE is now 9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.22. Additionally, ICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] managed to generate an average of $162,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 6.32%.

Insider trade positions for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

There are presently around $52,082 million, or 91.20% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,388,511, which is approximately 0.779% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,054,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.29 billion in ICE stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.66 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly 18.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 600 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 31,459,532 shares. Additionally, 591 investors decreased positions by around 29,629,603 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 436,779,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 497,868,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,662,862 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,811,810 shares during the same period.