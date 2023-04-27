Market Analysts see Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gaining to $168. Time to buy?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] loss -3.41% on the last trading session, reaching $141.34 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Hilton Reports First Quarter Results; Raises Full Year Outlook.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (“Hilton” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HLT) today reported its first quarter 2023 results. Highlights include:.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005104/en/.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. represents 269.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.31 billion with the latest information. HLT stock price has been found in the range of $138.90 to $148.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, HLT reached a trading volume of 4415071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $148.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $153 to $134. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $148, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on HLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 23.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for HLT stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, HLT shares gained by 6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.66 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.38, while it was recorded at 146.23 for the last single week of trading, and 134.45 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.77 and a Gross Margin at +28.78. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.24.

Return on Total Capital for HLT is now 23.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.59. Additionally, HLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] managed to generate an average of $7,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to 45.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

There are presently around $36,408 million, or 98.60% of HLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,803,474, which is approximately -0.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,829,477 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.8 billion in HLT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.46 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly -14.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 15,308,803 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 19,466,905 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 222,813,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,588,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,300,304 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,343,819 shares during the same period.