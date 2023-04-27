Market Analysts see ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] falling to $9.50. Time to buy?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE: ARR] traded at a low on 04/26/23, posting a -0.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.99. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 1:15 PM that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Q1 Results and March 31, 2023 Financial Position.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4649971 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stands at 2.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.47%.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The market cap for ARR stock reached $949.35 million, with 145.59 million shares outstanding and 130.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, ARR reached a trading volume of 4649971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARR shares is $5.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock. On May 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ARR shares from 9 to 9.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

How has ARR stock performed recently?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.73. With this latest performance, ARR shares dropped by -2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.19 for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.25, while it was recorded at 5.10 for the last single week of trading, and 5.94 for the last 200 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ARR is now -1.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 581.02. Additionally, ARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.49.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -44.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.12.

Earnings analysis for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. go to -11.36%.

Insider trade positions for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

There are presently around $365 million, or 52.30% of ARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,602,620, which is approximately 14.382% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,111,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.4 million in ARR stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $21.95 million in ARR stock with ownership of nearly 0.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE:ARR] by around 10,171,901 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,979,504 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 57,902,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,053,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 518,193 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 901,151 shares during the same period.