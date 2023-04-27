Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain 0.78% so far this year. What now?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] closed the trading session at $200.80 on 04/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $200.10, while the highest price level was $205.71. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Lowe’s donates $2 million to Building Homes for Heroes to construct and modify homes for veterans and first responders.

Building Homes for Heroes announced today a $2 million donation from Lowe’s over the next two years, the latest highlight in an ongoing partnership that supports veterans and first responders.

Lowe’s donation – the largest single corporate gift Building Homes for Heroes has received since 2020 – will help the nonprofit construct, modify and gift as many as 75 homes over the next two years for veterans, police, firefighters and other emergency first responders and their families.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.78 percent and weekly performance of -3.85 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, LOW reached to a volume of 3375099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $228.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $237, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on LOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 4.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 27.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 200.97, while it was recorded at 207.70 for the last single week of trading, and 200.21 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.04 and a Gross Margin at +31.41. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.61.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 52.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.39. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 160.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.92.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 7.63%.

There are presently around $90,591 million, or 78.40% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,149,370, which is approximately -1.577% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,534,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.94 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.15 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -5.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 995 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 16,222,945 shares. Additionally, 1,088 investors decreased positions by around 24,276,695 shares, while 321 investors held positions by with 410,650,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 451,150,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 213 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,168,651 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 1,189,265 shares during the same period.