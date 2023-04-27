LendingClub Corporation [LC] fell -20.00% so far this year. What now?

LendingClub Corporation [NYSE: LC] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $7.30 during the day while it closed the day at $7.04. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:06 PM that LendingClub Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Net Income of $13.7M, Driven by 7% Sequential Increase in Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR).

LendingClub Corporation stock has also loss -4.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LC stock has declined by -31.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.63% and lost -20.00% year-on date.

The market cap for LC stock reached $747.08 million, with 105.67 million shares outstanding and 101.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, LC reached a trading volume of 4194384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LendingClub Corporation [LC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LC shares is $11.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for LendingClub Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2023, representing the official price target for LendingClub Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Janney analysts kept a Buy rating on LC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingClub Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for LC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for LC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.44.

LC stock trade performance evaluation

LendingClub Corporation [LC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.99. With this latest performance, LC shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.74 for LendingClub Corporation [LC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.87, while it was recorded at 7.20 for the last single week of trading, and 10.55 for the last 200 days.

LendingClub Corporation [LC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LendingClub Corporation [LC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.88 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. LendingClub Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.97.

Return on Total Capital for LC is now 11.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LendingClub Corporation [LC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.83. Additionally, LC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LendingClub Corporation [LC] managed to generate an average of $182,767 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LendingClub Corporation [LC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LendingClub Corporation go to -8.60%.

LendingClub Corporation [LC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $619 million, or 84.10% of LC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,214,601, which is approximately 8.416% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,188,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.65 million in LC stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $55.28 million in LC stock with ownership of nearly -8.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LendingClub Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in LendingClub Corporation [NYSE:LC] by around 14,152,056 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 11,458,485 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 62,338,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,948,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LC stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,349,883 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,632,923 shares during the same period.