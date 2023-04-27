Intuitive Machines Inc. [LUNR] Is Currently 32.28 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Intuitive Machines Inc. [NASDAQ: LUNR] gained 32.28% on the last trading session, reaching $9.59 price per share at the time. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 6:02 PM that Intuitive Machines Bolsters Orbital Services Business Line With $719 Million NASA Award.

“Humanity’s advancement into the solar system is built upon more than a decade of innovation under NASA’s OMES contract, and Intuitive Machines intends to continue that legacy,” said Steve Altemus, Chief Executive Officer of Intuitive Machines. “This win is of strategic importance, allowing Intuitive Machines to support NASA in designing, developing, and demonstrating critical technology required to support the emerging orbital servicing market, and a validation of the Company’s experience in spacecraft development, autonomous systems, and near-space communications. We look forward to collaborating with NASA to push the boundaries of what’s possible in space.”.

Intuitive Machines Inc. represents 41.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $924.48 million with the latest information. LUNR stock price has been found in the range of $7.30 to $10.2099.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, LUNR reached a trading volume of 13534499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intuitive Machines Inc. [LUNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUNR shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Intuitive Machines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Intuitive Machines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuitive Machines Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for LUNR stock

Intuitive Machines Inc. [LUNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.99. With this latest performance, LUNR shares dropped by -11.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.49% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for Intuitive Machines Inc. [LUNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.68, while it was recorded at 8.92 for the last single week of trading, and 11.30 for the last 200 days.

Intuitive Machines Inc. [LUNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Intuitive Machines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intuitive Machines Inc. [LUNR]

There are presently around $270 million, or 84.60% of LUNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUNR stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,100,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.49% of the total institutional ownership; LMR PARTNERS LLP, holding 2,900,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.81 million in LUNR stocks shares; and P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $25.98 million in LUNR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuitive Machines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Intuitive Machines Inc. [NASDAQ:LUNR] by around 2,845,559 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 2,621,346 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 22,657,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,124,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUNR stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,986,399 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,017,941 shares during the same period.