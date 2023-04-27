ING Groep N.V. [ING] gain 0.66% so far this year. What now?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] slipped around -0.13 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $12.25 at the close of the session, down -1.05%. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 1:03 PM that Results of ING’s 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ING Groep N.V. was held today in Amsterdam.

ING Groep N.V. stock is now 0.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ING Stock saw the intraday high of $12.3975 and lowest of $12.2014 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.72, which means current price is +11.36% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, ING reached a trading volume of 3730212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ING Groep N.V. [ING]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 71.14.

How has ING stock performed recently?

ING Groep N.V. [ING] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.10. With this latest performance, ING shares gained by 6.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.23 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.83, while it was recorded at 12.72 for the last single week of trading, and 11.29 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for ING Groep N.V. [ING]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to 13.30%.

Insider trade positions for ING Groep N.V. [ING]

There are presently around $1,892 million, or 4.20% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 53,466,436, which is approximately 3.713% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 7,529,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.24 million in ING stocks shares; and MUFG SECURITIES EMEA PLC, currently with $91.88 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ING Groep N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 17,127,839 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 18,454,954 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 118,876,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,459,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,938,936 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,448,494 shares during the same period.