IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] is 11.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] gained 0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $2.87 price per share at the time.

iA Financial Group (Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.) (TSX: IAG) will disclose its earnings results for the first quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Management will discuss the results during a conference call to be held at 11:30 am (ET), followed by the Company’s Annual Meeting at 2:00 pm, which will be held virtually.

IAMGOLD Corporation represents 478.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.42 billion with the latest information. IAG stock price has been found in the range of $2.84 to $2.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, IAG reached a trading volume of 3642294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $2.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock. On October 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IAG shares from 2.10 to 1.65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for IAG stock

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.71. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 9.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.07 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.59, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 1.97 for the last 200 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +10.18. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.78.

Return on Total Capital for IAG is now 1.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.58. Additionally, IAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]

There are presently around $662 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 44,904,343, which is approximately -2.608% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 36,737,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.44 million in IAG stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $69.0 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly 1.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

66 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 20,371,547 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 27,592,402 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 182,806,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,770,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,022,674 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,807,644 shares during the same period.