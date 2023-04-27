HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] Revenue clocked in at $14.20 million, up 24.69% YTD: What’s Next?

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOK] gained 6.20% or 0.06 points to close at $1.01 with a heavy trading volume of 3837071 shares. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM that HOOKIPA to Present a Trial in Progress Poster on its Prostate Cancer Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial at ASCO.

“We’re excited to present an overview of our ongoing HB-300 Phase 1/2 clinical trial at ASCO,” said Joern Aldag, Chief Executive Officer at HOOKIPA. “HB-300 is our second oncology immunotherapy program currently in the clinic. We look forward to sharing more about this novel compound as we seek to address unmet clinical needs in prostate cancer.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.9875, the shares rose to $1.12 and dropped to $0.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HOOK points out that the company has recorded -17.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -48.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 234.86K shares, HOOK reached to a volume of 3837071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOK shares is $4.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on HOOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.32. With this latest performance, HOOK shares gained by 32.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.35 for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8185, while it was recorded at 0.8662 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1229 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] shares currently have an operating margin of -513.40 and a Gross Margin at +74.72. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -455.58.

Return on Total Capital for HOOK is now -69.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.34. Additionally, HOOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] managed to generate an average of -$416,122 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. go to 14.50%.

There are presently around $24 million, or 62.90% of HOOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,895,600, which is approximately -2.781% of the company’s market cap and around 7.95% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 3,475,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 million in HOOK stocks shares; and REDMILE GROUP, LLC, currently with $3.15 million in HOOK stock with ownership of nearly -31.727% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOK] by around 3,359,048 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 8,219,653 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 12,166,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,745,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOK stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,284,525 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 115,245 shares during the same period.