Honeywell International Inc. [HON] is -10.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.58% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.49%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 8:05 AM that HONEYWELL TO ACQUIRE COMPRESSOR CONTROLS CORPORATION, DRIVING THE ENERGY TRANSITION THROUGH LEADING AUTOMATION AND CONTROLS PORTFOLIO.

Compressor Control Corporation technologies combined with Honeywell’s Forge offering to deliver the most comprehensive Asset Performance Management capability in the industry.

Combined installed base with Honeywell Process Solutions creates the world’s largest operating fleet of critical process machinery.

Over the last 12 months, HON stock dropped by -0.48%. The one-year Honeywell International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.42. The average equity rating for HON stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $127.52 billion, with 670.50 million shares outstanding and 664.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, HON stock reached a trading volume of 3562906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $217.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $206 to $194. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 71.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HON Stock Performance Analysis:

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, HON shares gained by 1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 193.29, while it was recorded at 195.29 for the last single week of trading, and 196.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Honeywell International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.40 and a Gross Margin at +38.40. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.01.

Return on Total Capital for HON is now 18.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.00. Additionally, HON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] managed to generate an average of $51,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

HON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 7.44%.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $96,333 million, or 75.90% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,087,263, which is approximately 1.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,471,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.92 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.14 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -0.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,084 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 21,793,062 shares. Additionally, 1,024 investors decreased positions by around 18,076,242 shares, while 348 investors held positions by with 464,756,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 504,625,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 213 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,531,293 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 3,024,608 shares during the same period.