Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] Stock trading around $5.50 per share: What’s Next?

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] price plunged by -4.51 percent to reach at -$0.26. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 4:33 PM that Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call for May 4.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced it would issue its earnings release containing first quarter results after the market closes on May 3, 2023. A conference call will be held on May 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the quarter’s results.

Genworth’s earnings release, summary presentation and financial supplement will be available through the company’s website, http://investor.genworth.com, at the time of their release to the public.

A sum of 5672375 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.01M shares. Genworth Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $5.77 and dropped to a low of $5.46 until finishing in the latest session at $5.50.

The one-year GNW stock forecast points to a potential downside of 0.0. The average equity rating for GNW stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.58.

GNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.29. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 10.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.66, while it was recorded at 5.86 for the last single week of trading, and 4.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genworth Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.47. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.11.

Return on Total Capital for GNW is now 5.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.65. Additionally, GNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] managed to generate an average of $243,600 per employee.

GNW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,144 million, or 80.50% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 73,187,895, which is approximately -0.509% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,500,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $316.25 million in GNW stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $131.55 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 18.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 25,564,166 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 21,856,080 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 342,431,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 389,852,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,782,581 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,436,635 shares during the same period.