FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI] Stock trading around $27.46 per share: What’s Next?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. [NASDAQ: FTAI] surged by $0.51 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $27.46. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Ordinary Share.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. stock has also loss -0.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTAI stock has inclined by 23.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 72.16% and gained 60.40% year-on date.

The market cap for FTAI stock reached $2.68 billion, with 99.57 million shares outstanding and 98.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, FTAI reached a trading volume of 2635889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTAI shares is $32.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for FTAI Aviation Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for FTAI Aviation Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on FTAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FTAI Aviation Ltd. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 144.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

FTAI stock trade performance evaluation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, FTAI shares gained by 13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.34 for FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.78, while it was recorded at 27.19 for the last single week of trading, and 20.19 for the last 200 days.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,319 million, or 75.50% of FTAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTAI stocks are: WASHINGTON STATE INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 11,785,779, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,629,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.51 million in FTAI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $145.35 million in FTAI stock with ownership of nearly -28.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

92 institutional holders increased their position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. [NASDAQ:FTAI] by around 30,086,372 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 19,719,692 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 34,635,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,441,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTAI stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,735,110 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 6,050,316 shares during the same period.