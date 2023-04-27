Fortive Corporation [FTV] Stock trading around $63.06 per share: What’s Next?

Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.46% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.22%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Fortive Reports Strong First Quarter 2023 Results; Raises Full Year 2023 Outlook.

Q1 revenue growth of 6%, 9% core, reflecting stronger than expected demand.

Over the last 12 months, FTV stock rose by 9.01%. The one-year Fortive Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.63. The average equity rating for FTV stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.11 billion, with 353.70 million shares outstanding and 348.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, FTV stock reached a trading volume of 5505765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortive Corporation [FTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTV shares is $73.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Fortive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $68 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Fortive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on FTV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortive Corporation is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTV in the course of the last twelve months was 19.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FTV Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortive Corporation [FTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.22. With this latest performance, FTV shares dropped by -4.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.26 for Fortive Corporation [FTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.42, while it was recorded at 65.67 for the last single week of trading, and 64.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortive Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortive Corporation [FTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.26 and a Gross Margin at +57.73. Fortive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.96.

Return on Total Capital for FTV is now 7.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortive Corporation [FTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.33. Additionally, FTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortive Corporation [FTV] managed to generate an average of $41,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Fortive Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

FTV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortive Corporation go to 7.60%.

Fortive Corporation [FTV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,086 million, or 97.20% of FTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,402,796, which is approximately 0.434% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 33,770,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in FTV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.93 billion in FTV stock with ownership of nearly 2.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 337 institutional holders increased their position in Fortive Corporation [NYSE:FTV] by around 18,375,176 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 22,665,069 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 293,337,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 334,377,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTV stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,613,537 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 724,680 shares during the same period.