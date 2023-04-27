For Marriott International Inc. [MAR], Analyst sees a rise to $180. What next?

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] plunged by -$7.74 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $174.13 during the day while it closed the day at $165.12. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that First 19 Development Projects Announced Under Marriott’s Bridging the Gap Program.

Initiative Designed to Increase Hotel Development and Ownership Among Historically Underrepresented Groups.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Company to Also Host “She Has a Deal” Pitch Competition and Awards Luncheon April 27-28.

Marriott International Inc. stock has also loss -4.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MAR stock has declined by -4.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.54% and gained 10.90% year-on date.

The market cap for MAR stock reached $50.81 billion, with 316.60 million shares outstanding and 256.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, MAR reached a trading volume of 3085190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marriott International Inc. [MAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $181.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $163 to $170, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on MAR stock. On December 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MAR shares from 170 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 92.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 28.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MAR stock trade performance evaluation

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, MAR shares gained by 5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.50 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.45, while it was recorded at 172.10 for the last single week of trading, and 159.15 for the last 200 days.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.72 and a Gross Margin at +21.01. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for MAR is now 28.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 237.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,972.54. Additionally, MAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,833.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] managed to generate an average of $6,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marriott International Inc. go to 43.50%.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,379 million, or 61.70% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,852,929, which is approximately -0.793% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,160,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 billion in MAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.68 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly -5.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 532 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 11,244,196 shares. Additionally, 492 investors decreased positions by around 17,721,959 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 155,012,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,978,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,555,516 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 753,753 shares during the same period.