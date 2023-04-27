For Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG], Analyst sees a drop to $83. What next?

Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CEG] loss -1.39% or -1.07 points to close at $75.86 with a heavy trading volume of 3100538 shares. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 11:14 AM that Constellation Energy Corporation Declares Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.282 per share on Constellation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 9, 2023, to shareholders of record as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on May 12, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $76.51, the shares rose to $76.97 and dropped to $75.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CEG points out that the company has recorded -13.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, CEG reached to a volume of 3100538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEG shares is $97.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Constellation Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $104 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Constellation Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $91, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on CEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Energy Corporation is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

Trading performance analysis for CEG stock

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, CEG shares gained by 0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.44 for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.51, while it was recorded at 76.62 for the last single week of trading, and 81.75 for the last 200 days.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.02 and a Gross Margin at +4.28. Constellation Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for CEG is now 2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.35. Additionally, CEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] managed to generate an average of -$11,967 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Constellation Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellation Energy Corporation go to 21.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]

There are presently around $20,168 million, or 83.30% of CEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,376,259, which is approximately -0.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,969,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in CEG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.89 billion in CEG stock with ownership of nearly 2.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellation Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CEG] by around 16,935,727 shares. Additionally, 402 investors decreased positions by around 15,582,985 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 233,344,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,863,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEG stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,442,984 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,688,241 shares during the same period.