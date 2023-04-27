For CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI], Analyst sees a rise to $31. What next?

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.29% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.87%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM that CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on a third $50 million tranche of $300 million Buyback Program.

London, April 26, 2023.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that under the third $50 million tranche (the “Third Tranche”) of its $300 million common share buyback program, the Company completed transactions in the period April 17, 2023 to April 21, 2023, reported in aggregate, based on automatic orders placed with the Company’s broker (who has made its trading decisions as to the timing of the purchases independently of the Company and on the basis of instructions given before the commencement of the Company’s closed period under the applicable regulations) as set forth in the table below. After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the Third Tranche, the total invested amount is approximately €45,354,455.83 ($49,125,093.69) for a total amount of 3,393,237 common shares purchased.

Over the last 12 months, CNHI stock dropped by -4.44%. The one-year CNH Industrial N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.47. The average equity rating for CNHI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.08 billion, with 1.34 billion shares outstanding and 1.00 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, CNHI stock reached a trading volume of 3230748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $19.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16.

CNHI Stock Performance Analysis:

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.87. With this latest performance, CNHI shares dropped by -7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.35 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.21, while it was recorded at 14.12 for the last single week of trading, and 14.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNH Industrial N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.50 and a Gross Margin at +29.61. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.61.

Return on Total Capital for CNHI is now 14.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 334.78. Additionally, CNHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] managed to generate an average of $50,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

CNHI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 9.79%.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,139 million, or 50.37% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 91,391,645, which is approximately -6.606% of the company’s market cap and around 27.15% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 43,451,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $598.76 million in CNHI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $547.55 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly -6.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 36,412,837 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 61,238,848 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 420,429,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 518,081,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,135,005 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 6,492,873 shares during the same period.