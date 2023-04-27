For BlackBerry Limited [BB], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.06 during the day while it closed the day at $3.97. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that BlackBerry Extends Partnership with Leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) to Ensure SMBs are Set Up for Cyber Success.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Solutions Granted today announced an extended partnership, naming the leading cybersecurity services provider a Master Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), enabling it to better scale and meet the growing demand for cybersecurity services among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

“Solutions Granted has been honored as BlackBerry MSSP Partner of the Year for North America for five consecutive years and we’re excited to take our partnership to the next level by crowning them as our top Master MSSP,” said Adam Enterkin, Chief Revenue Officer, Americas, BlackBerry Cybersecurity. “BlackBerry is dedicated to increasing its focus on MSSP partners to ensure they’re set up for success. Endpoints are proliferating, and so are the cyberattacks against them. Our extended partnership with Solutions Granted will help hundreds of small and mid-size businesses continuously adapt to an ever-changing threat landscape.”.

BlackBerry Limited stock has also loss -8.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BB stock has declined by -5.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.18% and gained 21.78% year-on date.

The market cap for BB stock reached $2.31 billion, with 581.46 million shares outstanding and 570.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 3430021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $4.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on BB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

BB stock trade performance evaluation

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.31. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.55 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.05, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 4.74 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.15 and a Gross Margin at +49.24. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.81.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,078 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 57,923,581, which is approximately 82.602% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN, holding 46,724,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.5 million in BB stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $142.83 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly -4.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 58,676,517 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 36,335,520 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 176,419,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,431,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,247,537 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 8,532,107 shares during the same period.