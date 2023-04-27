Fastenal Company [FAST] moved down -1.98: Why It’s Important

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] traded at a low on 04/26/23, posting a -1.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $52.45. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Fastenal Company Reports 2023 First Quarter Earnings.

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST), a leader in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Except for share and per share information, or as otherwise noted below, dollar amounts are stated in millions. Throughout this document, percentage and dollar calculations, which are based on non-rounded dollar values, may not be able to be recalculated using the dollar values included in this document due to the rounding of those dollar values. References to daily sales rate (DSR) change may reflect either growth (positive) or contraction (negative) for the applicable period.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3162606 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fastenal Company stands at 1.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.02%.

The market cap for FAST stock reached $29.84 billion, with 570.90 million shares outstanding and 569.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, FAST reached a trading volume of 3162606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fastenal Company [FAST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $54.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on FAST stock. On March 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for FAST shares from 50 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 153.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has FAST stock performed recently?

Fastenal Company [FAST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.89. With this latest performance, FAST shares gained by 0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.67, while it was recorded at 54.06 for the last single week of trading, and 50.44 for the last 200 days.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.82 and a Gross Margin at +43.69. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.57.

Return on Total Capital for FAST is now 38.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fastenal Company [FAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.36. Additionally, FAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fastenal Company [FAST] managed to generate an average of $48,553 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Fastenal Company [FAST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 6.33%.

Insider trade positions for Fastenal Company [FAST]

There are presently around $24,070 million, or 79.30% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,697,102, which is approximately 0.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,016,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in FAST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.48 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly 0.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastenal Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 466 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 27,320,768 shares. Additionally, 454 investors decreased positions by around 17,692,341 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 413,891,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,904,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,532,904 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,574,657 shares during the same period.