Elevation Oncology Inc. [ELEV] is 218.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Elevation Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: ELEV] gained 77.19% on the last trading session, reaching $3.03 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Elevation Oncology Highlights Clinical Data for SYSA1801 (EO-3021) to be Presented by Partner CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited at ASCO 2023.

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV), an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that an abstract featuring SYSA1801 (EO-3021) Phase 1 clinical data has been selected for a poster presentation and poster discussion at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2023 Annual Meeting, being held June 2-6, 2023 in Chicago, IL. The ongoing Phase 1 dose escalation and dose expansion study is evaluating SYSA1801 in patients with Claudin 18.2-positive advanced solid tumors and is being conducted in China by Elevation Oncology’s partner, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (CSPC; HKEX: 01093). Elevation Oncology remains on track to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in the U.S. evaluating EO-3021 in the second half of 2023.

“Claudin 18.2 is a clinically validated oncology target that is expressed in several high unmet need cancers, including gastric, esophageal and pancreatic, among others, and there are currently no approved targeted therapies for Claudin 18.2-expressing tumors,” said Valerie Malyvanh Jansen, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Elevation Oncology. “We believe EO-3021 has the potential to address unmet needs for patients with Claudin 18.2-expressing tumors, and we look forward to our partner, CSPC, presenting at ASCO 2023.”.

Elevation Oncology Inc. represents 23.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $73.69 million with the latest information. ELEV stock price has been found in the range of $1.68 to $3.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 508.73K shares, ELEV reached a trading volume of 13310605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Elevation Oncology Inc. [ELEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELEV shares is $4.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Elevation Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elevation Oncology Inc. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71.

Trading performance analysis for ELEV stock

Elevation Oncology Inc. [ELEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.59. With this latest performance, ELEV shares gained by 52.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 172.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.57 for Elevation Oncology Inc. [ELEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6800, while it was recorded at 2.0600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2500 for the last 200 days.

Elevation Oncology Inc. [ELEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ELEV is now -86.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elevation Oncology Inc. [ELEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.03. Additionally, ELEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elevation Oncology Inc. [ELEV] managed to generate an average of -$2,881,212 per employee.Elevation Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Elevation Oncology Inc. [ELEV]

There are presently around $44 million, or 73.00% of ELEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELEV stocks are: AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,834,910, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; QIMING U.S. VENTURES MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,370,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.18 million in ELEV stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $7.01 million in ELEV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elevation Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Elevation Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:ELEV] by around 506,882 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 441,959 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 13,435,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,384,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELEV stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 485,893 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 80,183 shares during the same period.