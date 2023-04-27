Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] Stock trading around $125.12 per share: What’s Next?

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] closed the trading session at $125.12 on 04/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $124.09, while the highest price level was $127.04. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that EA to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results on May 9, 2023.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 after the close of market on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. In conjunction with this release, EA will host a conference call to review its financial results for the fiscal quarter and fiscal year, discuss its outlook for the future and may disclose other material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the conference call live via a dial-in number or audio webcast.

Tuesday, May 9, 20232:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.41 percent and weekly performance of -2.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, EA reached to a volume of 4249524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $132.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Electronic Arts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $155 to $130, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on EA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 35.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

EA stock trade performance evaluation

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.39. With this latest performance, EA shares gained by 5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.31 for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.99, while it was recorded at 128.40 for the last single week of trading, and 123.50 for the last 200 days.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Electronic Arts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts Inc. go to 3.35%.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,887 million, or 94.00% of EA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,801,718, which is approximately 2.785% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,903,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.74 billion in EA stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $2.0 billion in EA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

449 institutional holders increased their position in Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA] by around 14,056,681 shares. Additionally, 458 investors decreased positions by around 14,854,508 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 217,945,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,856,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EA stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,700,787 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,530,165 shares during the same period.