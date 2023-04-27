Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] moved down -0.41: Why It’s Important

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] price plunged by -0.41 percent to reach at -$0.36. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

A sum of 3079546 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.51M shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares reached a high of $87.99 and dropped to a low of $86.91 until finishing in the latest session at $87.41.

The one-year EW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.87. The average equity rating for EW stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $88.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $97 to $78. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. On January 31, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for EW shares from 95 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 53.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

EW Stock Performance Analysis:

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, EW shares gained by 8.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.10 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.96, while it was recorded at 87.25 for the last single week of trading, and 83.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.63 and a Gross Margin at +78.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.28.

Return on Total Capital for EW is now 26.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.91. Additionally, EW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] managed to generate an average of $87,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

EW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 8.93%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44,367 million, or 84.90% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,061,808, which is approximately 1.258% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,559,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.51 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.39 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly 1.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 560 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 44,658,065 shares. Additionally, 600 investors decreased positions by around 42,533,609 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 420,387,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 507,578,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,796,732 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 10,262,263 shares during the same period.