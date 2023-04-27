Credit Suisse slashes price target on XP Inc. [XP] – find out why.

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] closed the trading session at $13.31 on 04/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.78, while the highest price level was $13.46. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 5:20 PM that XP Inc. Reports 1Q23 KPIs.

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today its 1Q23 KPIs. The Portuguese version of this release can be accessed in the Press Release section on the IR website. Additional KPI details and historical data can be found in our financial spreadsheet.

XP Inc. also announced today that it will host a webcast to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, May 15th, 2023, at 5:00pm ET (6:00pm BRT). A press release with the results will be issued after the market closes the same day.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.23 percent and weekly performance of -0.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.31M shares, XP reached to a volume of 6003262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XP Inc. [XP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $18.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $31, while UBS kept a Buy rating on XP stock. On May 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for XP shares from 31 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

XP stock trade performance evaluation

XP Inc. [XP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, XP shares gained by 18.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.08 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.44, while it was recorded at 13.51 for the last single week of trading, and 16.82 for the last 200 days.

XP Inc. [XP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.02 and a Gross Margin at +70.67. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.75.

Return on Total Capital for XP is now 8.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XP Inc. [XP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.25. Additionally, XP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XP Inc. [XP] managed to generate an average of $107,408 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XP Inc. [XP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 13.76%.

XP Inc. [XP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,809 million, or 63.10% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 33,495,084, which is approximately 131.87% of the company’s market cap and around 19.35% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 29,769,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $396.23 million in XP stocks shares; and GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., currently with $336.98 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 63,285,472 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 43,405,839 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 179,491,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,182,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,294,641 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 18,107,219 shares during the same period.