CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] fell -6.94% so far this year. What now?

CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] traded at a high on 04/26/23, posting a 4.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $71.92. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that CoStar Group First Quarter 2023 Revenue Increased 13% Year-over-Year and Net New Bookings Grew 17% to $80 Million.

Apartments.com Climbs to 20% Revenue Growth.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets, announced today that revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $584 million, an increase of 13% over revenue of $516 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net income was $87 million and net income per diluted share was $0.21 for the first quarter of 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3921049 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CoStar Group Inc. stands at 2.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.76%.

The market cap for CSGP stock reached $28.84 billion, with 404.19 million shares outstanding and 402.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, CSGP reached a trading volume of 3921049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $84.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CoStar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for CoStar Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $76, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CSGP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoStar Group Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 65.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.90.

How has CSGP stock performed recently?

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, CSGP shares gained by 5.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.33 for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.85, while it was recorded at 69.94 for the last single week of trading, and 73.74 for the last 200 days.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.66. CoStar Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.93.

Return on Total Capital for CSGP is now 6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.03. Additionally, CSGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] managed to generate an average of $65,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.CoStar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.90 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

Earnings analysis for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoStar Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]

There are presently around $28,350 million, or 99.77% of CSGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,771,685, which is approximately 4.126% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,630,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 billion in CSGP stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $1.42 billion in CSGP stock with ownership of nearly -4.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoStar Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 394 institutional holders increased their position in CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CSGP] by around 27,169,373 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 33,538,968 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 333,482,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 394,191,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSGP stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,754,472 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 2,555,272 shares during the same period.