Concord Acquisition Corp II [CNDA] is 2.06% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Concord Acquisition Corp II [NYSE: CNDA] jumped around 0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.15 at the close of the session, up 0.10%.

Concord Acquisition Corp II stock is now 2.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNDA Stock saw the intraday high of $10.16 and lowest of $10.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.47, which means current price is +2.01% above from all time high which was touched on 03/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 136.96K shares, CNDA reached a trading volume of 4344788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Concord Acquisition Corp II [CNDA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Concord Acquisition Corp II is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has CNDA stock performed recently?

Concord Acquisition Corp II [CNDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CNDA shares dropped by -0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.63 for Concord Acquisition Corp II [CNDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.13, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.87 for the last 200 days.

Concord Acquisition Corp II [CNDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CNDA is now -0.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Concord Acquisition Corp II [CNDA] managed to generate an average of $7,260,444 per employee.Concord Acquisition Corp II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Concord Acquisition Corp II [CNDA]

15 institutional holders increased their position in Concord Acquisition Corp II [NYSE:CNDA] by around 1,724,483 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,585,632 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 21,982,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,292,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNDA stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 905,066 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 735,573 shares during the same period.