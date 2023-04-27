Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD] Is Currently -5.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [NYSE: CBD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.99% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.68%.

Over the last 12 months, CBD stock dropped by -33.17%. The one-year Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.4. The average equity rating for CBD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $805.08 million, with 269.00 million shares outstanding and 158.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, CBD stock reached a trading volume of 3671287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBD shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75.

CBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, CBD shares gained by 9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 3.09 for the last single week of trading, and 3.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.39 and a Gross Margin at +19.46. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.94.

Return on Total Capital for CBD is now -0.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.75. Additionally, CBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33 million, or 5.80% of CBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBD stocks are: BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A. with ownership of 2,283,443, which is approximately -0.325% of the company’s market cap and around 57.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,355,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.04 million in CBD stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $3.41 million in CBD stock with ownership of nearly 2.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [NYSE:CBD] by around 2,488,872 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 5,270,491 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,185,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,944,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBD stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 575,707 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,333,947 shares during the same period.