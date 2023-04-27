CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. [CIIG] is -17.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. [NASDAQ: CIIG] traded at a low on 04/26/23, posting a -13.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.38. The company report on April 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Zapp Announces Senior Management Changes.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Theodore Allegaert as Chief Legal Officer, effective April 6, 2023. Mr. Allegaert’s appointment adds more international expertise to Zapp’s senior leadership team as it nears the launch of its innovative i300 high-performance electric motorcycle.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9395700 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. stands at 6.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.44%.

The market cap for CIIG stock reached $286.34 million, with 35.94 million shares outstanding and 28.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 136.43K shares, CIIG reached a trading volume of 9395700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. [CIIG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. is set at 0.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has CIIG stock performed recently?

CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. [CIIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.10. With this latest performance, CIIG shares dropped by -19.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.61 for CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. [CIIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.04, while it was recorded at 9.21 for the last single week of trading, and 10.00 for the last 200 days.

CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. [CIIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CIIG is now -1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. [CIIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.04. Additionally, CIIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. [CIIG] managed to generate an average of -$572,126 per employee.CIIG Capital Partners II Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. [CIIG]

31 institutional holders increased their position in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. [NASDAQ:CIIG] by around 6,247,401 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 4,239,480 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 17,051,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,538,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIIG stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,489,331 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 4,011,998 shares during the same period.