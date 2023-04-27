Cepton Inc. [CPTN] Is Currently -9.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cepton Inc. [NASDAQ: CPTN] loss -9.32% on the last trading session, reaching $0.36 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Cepton Lidar Deployed in Government-funded Pedestrian Safety Projects in Texas and Utah.

Cepton’s Helius® Smart Lidar System utilized by NITC-affiliated researchers from UTA in Texas-based studies since 2020.

Collaboration enabled an innovative traffic signal solution in line with national Vision Zero and Complete Streets initiatives.

Cepton Inc. represents 159.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $54.87 million with the latest information. CPTN stock price has been found in the range of $0.3303 to $0.488.

If compared to the average trading volume of 649.14K shares, CPTN reached a trading volume of 5281170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cepton Inc. [CPTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPTN shares is $2.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cepton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Cepton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on CPTN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cepton Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for CPTN stock

Cepton Inc. [CPTN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.19. With this latest performance, CPTN shares dropped by -27.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.80 for Cepton Inc. [CPTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6502, while it was recorded at 0.3956 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3707 for the last 200 days.

Cepton Inc. [CPTN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cepton Inc. [CPTN] shares currently have an operating margin of -792.46 and a Gross Margin at +2.61. Cepton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +126.31.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cepton Inc. [CPTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,620.82. Additionally, CPTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.62.

Cepton Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cepton Inc. [CPTN]

There are presently around $4 million, or 6.10% of CPTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPTN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,347,199, which is approximately 20.821% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,258,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.8 million in CPTN stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $0.65 million in CPTN stock with ownership of nearly -3.604% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cepton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Cepton Inc. [NASDAQ:CPTN] by around 1,560,931 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 598,194 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 8,056,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,215,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPTN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 735,421 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 465,541 shares during the same period.