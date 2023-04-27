CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Revenue clocked in at $9.32 billion, up 1.20% YTD: What’s Next?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] price plunged by -1.56 percent to reach at -$0.48. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM that CenterPoint Energy continues shift from coal-fired generation; renewables complemented with natural gas-fired generation forge ahead as generation portfolio.

Proposed plan is expected to save customers nearly $80 million in the aggregate.

Expected to reduce carbon emissions from its electric generation fleet by more than 95% over next 20 years while maintaining reliable service.

A sum of 3652499 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.79M shares. CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $30.75 and dropped to a low of $30.14 until finishing in the latest session at $30.35.

The one-year CNP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.89. The average equity rating for CNP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $32.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

CNP Stock Performance Analysis:

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, CNP shares gained by 6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.44 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.19, while it was recorded at 30.60 for the last single week of trading, and 29.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CenterPoint Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.80 and a Gross Margin at +22.63. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.34.

Return on Total Capital for CNP is now 5.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.80. Additionally, CNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] managed to generate an average of $84,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -1.07%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,296 million, or 93.10% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 77,888,930, which is approximately 5.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 76,579,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.32 billion in CNP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.58 billion in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 1.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 28,423,411 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 28,548,523 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 512,918,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,890,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,726,046 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,418,737 shares during the same period.