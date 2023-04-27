Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] – find out why.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XFOR] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.51 during the day while it closed the day at $1.50. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 8:01 AM that X4 Pharmaceuticals to Report First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on May 4, 2023.

The company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these financial results and recent business highlights. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-855-327-6837 from the United States or 1-631-891-4304 internationally, followed by the conference ID: 10021600. The live webcast can be accessed on the investor relations section of X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website at www.x4pharma.com. Following the completion of the call, a webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the website.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 7.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XFOR stock has inclined by 47.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.47% and gained 51.06% year-on date.

The market cap for XFOR stock reached $171.93 million, with 101.18 million shares outstanding and 68.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, XFOR reached a trading volume of 5337368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XFOR shares is $4.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XFOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on XFOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

XFOR stock trade performance evaluation

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, XFOR shares gained by 88.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XFOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.98 for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9979, while it was recorded at 1.4180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2345 for the last 200 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $92 million, or 35.00% of XFOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XFOR stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 12,202,510, which is approximately 90.979% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 11,736,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.61 million in XFOR stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $8.73 million in XFOR stock with ownership of nearly 15.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XFOR] by around 25,501,591 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 7,771,403 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 27,733,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,006,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XFOR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,582,217 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,526,172 shares during the same period.