Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] Is Currently 7.27 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BTBT] jumped around 0.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.77 at the close of the session, up 7.27%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Expansion of Mining Capacity.

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (“Bit Digital” or the “Company”), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York, is pleased to announce that it has finalized an agreement for 10 megawatts of incremental hosting capacity to power its miners. The hosting facility, located in Plattsburgh, New York, is operated by a subsidiary of Coinmint LLC (“Coinmint”).

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

This new agreement brings the Company’s total contracted hosting capacity with Coinmint to approximately 30 MW. The agreement features an initial two-year term with automatic three-month renewals. Bit Digital intends to deliver approximately 3,100 miners to the facility, which contemplates the purchase of approximately 2,000 new generation miners to fill the capacity. The Company expects the first tranche of miners to be delivered to the facility and hashing by the end of April 2023, and the second tranche to be delivered and hashing by the end of July 2023.

Bit Digital Inc. stock is now 195.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTBT Stock saw the intraday high of $1.95 and lowest of $1.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.30, which means current price is +185.48% above from all time high which was touched on 04/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, BTBT reached a trading volume of 4536375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTBT shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

How has BTBT stock performed recently?

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.66. With this latest performance, BTBT shares gained by 33.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.59 for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4611, while it was recorded at 1.7240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2824 for the last 200 days.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.60 and a Gross Margin at +54.36. Bit Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.06.

Return on Total Capital for BTBT is now 12.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] managed to generate an average of $405,334 per employee.Bit Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.80 and a Current Ratio set at 19.80.

Insider trade positions for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]

There are presently around $12 million, or 8.30% of BTBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTBT stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 1,899,139, which is approximately 157.819% of the company’s market cap and around 0.78% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 1,734,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.07 million in BTBT stocks shares; and EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC, currently with $2.22 million in BTBT stock with ownership of nearly 3.917% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bit Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BTBT] by around 2,631,603 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,101,638 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,225,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,958,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTBT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 183,957 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 682,484 shares during the same period.