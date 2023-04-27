Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] Stock trading around $210.83 per share: What’s Next?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ: ADP] loss -0.41% or -0.86 points to close at $210.83 with a heavy trading volume of 3216772 shares. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM that ADP Canada Happiness@Work Index Shows Gen Z Feeling Less Happy in April.

The second edition of the monthly Index reports a National Work Happiness Score of 6.6/10. Key happiness drivers include overall satisfaction, work-life balance and flexibility..

The ADP Canada Happiness@Work Index (“Index”), is a monthly measure that examines the happiness of Canadians in the workplace, including employees and self-employed individuals.

It opened the trading session at $203.13, the shares rose to $212.66 and dropped to $201.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADP points out that the company has recorded -11.01% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, ADP reached to a volume of 3216772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADP shares is $242.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $224, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on ADP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADP in the course of the last twelve months was 55.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for ADP stock

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, ADP shares dropped by -1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.06 for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 218.09, while it was recorded at 213.76 for the last single week of trading, and 234.61 for the last 200 days.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.05 and a Gross Margin at +46.86. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.87.

Return on Total Capital for ADP is now 47.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.33. Additionally, ADP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] managed to generate an average of $49,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. go to 13.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]

There are presently around $70,565 million, or 81.90% of ADP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,184,122, which is approximately 1.599% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,208,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.42 billion in ADP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.72 billion in ADP stock with ownership of nearly -2.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Automatic Data Processing Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 833 institutional holders increased their position in Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ:ADP] by around 14,859,403 shares. Additionally, 928 investors decreased positions by around 12,870,744 shares, while 383 investors held positions by with 306,969,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 334,699,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADP stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,813,393 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 709,426 shares during the same period.