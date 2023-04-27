Audacy Inc. [AUD] stock Downgrade by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $1

Audacy Inc. [NYSE: AUD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.47% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.43%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Audacy, Inc. to Report 2023 First Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on May 10.

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) will report its 2023 first quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results and recent progress against its strategic initiatives.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 407-9208 or (201) 493-6784 five minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following conference name: Audacy, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Participants may also listen to a live webcast of the call by visiting https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1604276&tp_key=54bcc366c1. Questions will only be taken from participants on the conference call.

Over the last 12 months, AUD stock dropped by -94.97%. The average equity rating for AUD stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.16 million, with 136.88 million shares outstanding and 123.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, AUD stock reached a trading volume of 12805056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Audacy Inc. [AUD]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Audacy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $2 to $0. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Audacy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on AUD stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AUD shares from 4 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Audacy Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

AUD Stock Performance Analysis:

Audacy Inc. [AUD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.43. With this latest performance, AUD shares gained by 26.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.45 for Audacy Inc. [AUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1574, while it was recorded at 0.1339 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3462 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Audacy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Audacy Inc. [AUD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.44 and a Gross Margin at +12.31. Audacy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.22.

Return on Total Capital for AUD is now 2.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Audacy Inc. [AUD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 406.79. Additionally, AUD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 398.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Audacy Inc. [AUD] managed to generate an average of -$28,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Audacy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Audacy Inc. [AUD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 61.40% of AUD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,995,267, which is approximately -3.262% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 6,219,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.85 million in AUD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.74 million in AUD stock with ownership of nearly -4.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Audacy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Audacy Inc. [NYSE:AUD] by around 7,442,309 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 13,236,367 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 40,214,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,893,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUD stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,101,764 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,582,986 shares during the same period.