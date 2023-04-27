Atlantic Equities slashes price target on American International Group Inc. [AIG] – find out why.

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] loss -0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $50.81 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:50 PM that AIG Finalizes Agreement With Stone Point Capital to Form Private Client Select Insurance Services, an Independent MGA.

American International Group (NYSE: AIG) today announced that it has finalized its agreement with funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC (Stone Point), a leading private equity firm focused on investing in businesses within the global financial services industry, to form Private Client Select Insurance Services (PCS), an independent Managing General Agency (MGA) to serve High Net Worth and Ultra High Net Worth markets.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

As previously announced in February 2023, AIG’s Private Client Group (PCG) business will move to this new independent platform and be rebranded. Subject to customary regulatory approvals, PCS is expected to begin producing business in the third quarter of 2023.

American International Group Inc. represents 744.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.85 billion with the latest information. AIG stock price has been found in the range of $50.44 to $51.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 3127159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $67.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on AIG stock. On October 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AIG shares from 57 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.73.

Trading performance analysis for AIG stock

American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.62 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.65, while it was recorded at 51.49 for the last single week of trading, and 56.07 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.99. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.21.

Return on Total Capital for AIG is now 25.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.94. Additionally, AIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] managed to generate an average of $392,252 per employee.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 15.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American International Group Inc. [AIG]

There are presently around $33,599 million, or 92.00% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,173,119, which is approximately -0.843% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,476,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.23 billion in AIG stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.1 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly 30.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 63,187,689 shares. Additionally, 477 investors decreased positions by around 68,549,730 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 529,521,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 661,258,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,221,379 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 11,416,148 shares during the same period.