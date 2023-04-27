Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] Revenue clocked in at $4.38 billion, up 28.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE: ANET] gained 1.55% on the last trading session, reaching $155.96 price per share at the time. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Arista Networks Introduces AI-Driven Network Identity.

Next generation network identity brings simplicity at cloud scale to the enterprise.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), a leading provider of cloud networking solutions, today announced at the RSA Conference (Booth #1443) a cloud-delivered, AI-driven network identity service for enterprise security and IT operations. Based on Arista’s flagship CloudVisionⓇ platform, Arista Guardian for Network Identity (CV AGNI™) expands Arista’s zero trust networking approach to enterprise security. CV AGNI helps to secure IT operations with simplified deployment and cloud scale for all enterprise network users, their associated endpoints, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Arista Networks Inc. represents 306.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.64 billion with the latest information. ANET stock price has been found in the range of $155.18 to $159.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, ANET reached a trading volume of 3255898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANET shares is $174.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANET stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Arista Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $126 to $164. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Arista Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $150, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ANET stock. On October 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ANET shares from 185 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arista Networks Inc. is set at 4.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANET in the course of the last twelve months was 106.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for ANET stock

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, ANET shares dropped by -7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.13 for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.96, while it was recorded at 155.47 for the last single week of trading, and 129.00 for the last 200 days.

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.96 and a Gross Margin at +61.07. Arista Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.87.

Return on Total Capital for ANET is now 34.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.31. Additionally, ANET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] managed to generate an average of $374,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Arista Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arista Networks Inc. go to 19.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]

There are presently around $33,763 million, or 67.90% of ANET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,025,757, which is approximately 1.957% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,362,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 billion in ANET stocks shares; and FIRST REPUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $1.93 billion in ANET stock with ownership of nearly 2389.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arista Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 463 institutional holders increased their position in Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE:ANET] by around 34,050,447 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 17,072,732 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 165,363,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,486,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANET stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,130,878 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 483,708 shares during the same period.