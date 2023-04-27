Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] fell -13.01% so far this year. What now?

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [NYSE: ARI] gained 1.30% on the last trading session, reaching $9.36 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share of common stock was $0.32 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) and Distributable Earnings prior to net realized loss on investments and realized gain on extinguishment of debt per share of common stock was $0.48 and $0.51, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. represents 140.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.32 billion with the latest information. ARI stock price has been found in the range of $9.2569 to $9.765.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, ARI reached a trading volume of 3437013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARI shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12.50 to $11, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on ARI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARI in the course of the last twelve months was 46.56.

Trading performance analysis for ARI stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, ARI shares gained by 0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.07 for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.06, while it was recorded at 9.38 for the last single week of trading, and 11.01 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] shares currently have an operating margin of +101.30 and a Gross Margin at +85.73. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.71.

Return on Total Capital for ARI is now 7.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 296.04. Additionally, ARI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 276.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.91.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. go to 0.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI]

There are presently around $732 million, or 64.40% of ARI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,492,889, which is approximately 1.785% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,588,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.91 million in ARI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $50.3 million in ARI stock with ownership of nearly 3.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [NYSE:ARI] by around 4,716,712 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 4,795,951 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 68,696,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,209,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,565,086 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,536,140 shares during the same period.