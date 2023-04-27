AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] Is Currently -1.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE: AU] slipped around -0.41 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $26.41 at the close of the session, down -1.53%. The company report on March 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM that Latin Metals Provides Update on AngloGold Ashanti Exploration Activities.

Drill Permit Application Submitted for up to 11,900m.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock is now 35.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AU Stock saw the intraday high of $27.32 and lowest of $25.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.12, which means current price is +59.96% above from all time high which was touched on 04/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, AU reached a trading volume of 3677823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AU shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Investec have made an estimate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $22.20 to $24.20. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $27, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on AU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AngloGold Ashanti Limited is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for AU in the course of the last twelve months was 10.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has AU stock performed recently?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, AU shares gained by 19.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.30 for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.80, while it was recorded at 26.60 for the last single week of trading, and 17.82 for the last 200 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.75 and a Gross Margin at +20.88. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.60.

Return on Total Capital for AU is now 13.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.95. Additionally, AU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited go to 11.71%.

Insider trade positions for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]

There are presently around $2,648 million, or 27.10% of AU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AU stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 23,586,972, which is approximately 0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,322,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $219.8 million in AU stocks shares; and CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LTD., currently with $141.94 million in AU stock with ownership of nearly -9.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE:AU] by around 12,574,010 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 17,018,449 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 70,686,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,278,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AU stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,298,511 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,386,956 shares during the same period.