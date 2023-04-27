Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] Stock trading around $133.12 per share: What’s Next?

Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE: A] gained 2.11% on the last trading session, reaching $133.12 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 1:05 PM that Agilent to Announce Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results May 23.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release financial results and hold an earnings conference call for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 after the stock market closes on Tuesday, May 23 at 1:30 p.m. PDT.

To join the listen-only conference call webcast, click the link on the Events section of Agilent’s investor relations website. A recording of the call also will be available on the website for 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Inc. represents 296.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.52 billion with the latest information. A stock price has been found in the range of $128.11 to $133.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, A reached a trading volume of 3011202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for A shares is $163.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on A stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Agilent Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Agilent Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $139, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on A stock. On July 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for A shares from 175 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilent Technologies Inc. is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for A stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for A in the course of the last twelve months was 47.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for A stock

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.18. With this latest performance, A shares gained by 0.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for A stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.55 for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.78, while it was recorded at 135.20 for the last single week of trading, and 139.45 for the last 200 days.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.10 and a Gross Margin at +53.83. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.31.

Return on Total Capital for A is now 19.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.06. Additionally, A Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] managed to generate an average of $69,282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Agilent Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agilent Technologies Inc. go to 13.67%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]

There are presently around $34,490 million, or 90.70% of A stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of A stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,310,965, which is approximately -1.919% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,250,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 billion in A stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.78 billion in A stock with ownership of nearly 0.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agilent Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 440 institutional holders increased their position in Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE:A] by around 14,370,490 shares. Additionally, 400 investors decreased positions by around 11,752,797 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 232,964,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,088,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. A stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,748,487 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,140,897 shares during the same period.