ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [ZFOX] Revenue clocked in at $117.60 million, down -75.90% YTD: What’s Next?

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ZFOX] price surged by 10.09 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM that ZeroFox Completes Acquisition of LookingGlass.

The ZeroFox External Cybersecurity Portfolio now includes broadened attack surface management and vulnerability intelligence capabilities.

A sum of 10225739 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 633.84K shares. ZeroFox Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $1.24 and dropped to a low of $1.09 until finishing in the latest session at $1.20.

The one-year ZFOX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.0. The average equity rating for ZFOX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [ZFOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZFOX shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZFOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZFOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

ZFOX Stock Performance Analysis:

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [ZFOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.81. With this latest performance, ZFOX shares dropped by -19.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZFOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.38 for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [ZFOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9368, while it was recorded at 1.2740 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9721 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZeroFox Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [ZFOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.80 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -630.87.

Return on Total Capital for ZFOX is now -12.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -181.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -233.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -150.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [ZFOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.72. Additionally, ZFOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.85.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [ZFOX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45 million, or 55.40% of ZFOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZFOX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 18,068,513, which is approximately -0.124% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHLAND MANAGEMENT PARTNERS 9 LLC, holding 14,157,788 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.43 million in ZFOX stocks shares; and INTEL CORP, currently with $5.71 million in ZFOX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ZFOX] by around 1,580,809 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 358,250 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 39,501,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,440,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZFOX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,488,961 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 42,977 shares during the same period.