why Novartis AG [NVS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $107.12

Novartis AG [NYSE: NVS] jumped around 3.45 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $104.04 at the close of the session, up 3.43%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 1:00 AM that Novartis delivers strong sales growth, robust margin expansion and major innovation milestones. Raises FY guidance.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR.

Q1 sales grew +8% (cc1, +3% USD) and core operating income grew +15% (cc, +8% USD).

Novartis AG stock is now 14.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVS Stock saw the intraday high of $105.56 and lowest of $103.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 100.93, which means current price is +30.08% above from all time high which was touched on 04/25/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, NVS reached a trading volume of 3910144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novartis AG [NVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVS shares is $107.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Novartis AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Novartis AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novartis AG is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVS in the course of the last twelve months was 41.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has NVS stock performed recently?

Novartis AG [NVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.91. With this latest performance, NVS shares gained by 24.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.07 for Novartis AG [NVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.12, while it was recorded at 100.31 for the last single week of trading, and 85.82 for the last 200 days.

Novartis AG [NVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novartis AG [NVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.26 and a Gross Margin at +69.72. Novartis AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.76.

Return on Total Capital for NVS is now 13.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novartis AG [NVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.03. Additionally, NVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novartis AG [NVS] managed to generate an average of $65,313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Novartis AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Novartis AG [NVS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novartis AG go to 7.55%.

Insider trade positions for Novartis AG [NVS]

There are presently around $17,854 million, or 8.50% of NVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 20,751,372, which is approximately -1.412% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 17,194,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in NVS stocks shares; and LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P, currently with $1.14 billion in NVS stock with ownership of nearly -26.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novartis AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 460 institutional holders increased their position in Novartis AG [NYSE:NVS] by around 8,714,371 shares. Additionally, 588 investors decreased positions by around 16,713,524 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 146,180,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,608,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVS stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,561,585 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 634,177 shares during the same period.