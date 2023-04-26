why Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $75.55

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] gained 0.96% or 0.69 points to close at $72.50 with a heavy trading volume of 5837559 shares. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that CLIF Kid® Becomes First Kids Snack Bar Brand to be Climate Neutral Certified.

In Honor of the Certification and in Celebration of Earth Month, CLIF Kid Joins Forces with Key Partners Including Climate Kids and Tommy Caldwell to Evoke “Climate Hope” Among Families.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Clif Bar, the makers of CLIF Kid® today announced that its kid snack bar brand has achieved the milestone of becoming Climate Neutral Certified, an important accomplishment, which further builds on Clif Bar’s longtime sustainability program.

It opened the trading session at $71.81, the shares rose to $72.63 and dropped to $71.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDLZ points out that the company has recorded 26.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -32.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.94M shares, MDLZ reached to a volume of 5837559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $75.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on MDLZ stock. On December 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MDLZ shares from 70 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 96.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for MDLZ stock

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.62 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.95, while it was recorded at 71.40 for the last single week of trading, and 64.42 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.63.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.84. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $29,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 7.78%.