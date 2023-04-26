why GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $92.33

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: GEHC] slipped around -7.4 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $80.39 at the close of the session, down -8.43%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 6:20 AM that GE HealthCare Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

1Q Revenue growth of 8% year-over-year; Organic revenue* growth of 12%.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

1Q Net income attributable to GE HealthCare of $372 million versus $389 million for the prior year, Adjusted EBIT* of $664 million versus $599 million.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, GEHC reached a trading volume of 7261822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEHC shares is $92.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2023, representing the official price target for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on GEHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEHC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has GEHC stock performed recently?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.91.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.00 for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.92, while it was recorded at 85.08 for the last single week of trading.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]

There are presently around $24,200 million, or 53.45% of GEHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEHC stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 34,030,714, which is approximately 12.105% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,928,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 billion in GEHC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.15 billion in GEHC stock with ownership of nearly 23.577% of the company’s market capitalization.

590 institutional holders increased their position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:GEHC] by around 28,075,875 shares. Additionally, 905 investors decreased positions by around 10,756,838 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 236,825,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,658,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEHC stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,556,511 shares, while 253 institutional investors sold positions of 1,693,636 shares during the same period.