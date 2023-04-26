why Danaher Corporation [DHR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $300.30

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] slipped around -22.36 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $231.99 at the close of the session, down -8.79%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Danaher Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the “Company”) today announced results for the first quarter 2023. Net earnings refer to net earnings attributable to common shareholders.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023 net earnings were $1.4 billion, or $1.94 per diluted common share and non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $2.36.

Danaher Corporation stock is now -12.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DHR Stock saw the intraday high of $247.65 and lowest of $230.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 303.82, which means current price is +0.43% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 10330405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Danaher Corporation [DHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $300.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $315 to $300. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Danaher Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $310, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on DHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 6.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has DHR stock performed recently?

Danaher Corporation [DHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.43. With this latest performance, DHR shares dropped by -6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.27 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 249.19, while it was recorded at 248.45 for the last single week of trading, and 263.79 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corporation [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.63 and a Gross Margin at +60.21. Danaher Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Total Capital for DHR is now 12.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.41. Additionally, DHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] managed to generate an average of $89,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Danaher Corporation [DHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 3.35%.

Insider trade positions for Danaher Corporation [DHR]

There are presently around $134,701 million, or 81.00% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,428,553, which is approximately 1.375% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,632,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.98 billion in DHR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.38 billion in DHR stock with ownership of nearly 0.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danaher Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 981 institutional holders increased their position in Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR] by around 31,153,969 shares. Additionally, 965 investors decreased positions by around 28,488,197 shares, while 281 investors held positions by with 520,991,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 580,633,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHR stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,278,424 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 1,655,172 shares during the same period.