Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] moved down -5.58: Why It’s Important

Western Alliance Bancorporation [NYSE: WAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.58% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.12%. The company report on April 4, 2023 at 5:36 PM that Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast, and provides Quarter End Financial Update.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Kenneth A. Vecchione, President and CEO and Dale Gibbons, Vice Chairman and CFO will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 to discuss the Company’s performance.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 using the access code 192362 or via live audio webcast using the website link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/218206682.

Over the last 12 months, WAL stock dropped by -51.62%. The one-year Western Alliance Bancorporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.82. The average equity rating for WAL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.03 billion, with 107.80 million shares outstanding and 105.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.49M shares, WAL stock reached a trading volume of 6643411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAL shares is $57.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Hovde Group raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on WAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Alliance Bancorporation is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAL in the course of the last twelve months was 2.25.

WAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.12. With this latest performance, WAL shares gained by 14.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.67 for Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.24, while it was recorded at 39.64 for the last single week of trading, and 64.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Western Alliance Bancorporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.59. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.44.

Return on Total Capital for WAL is now 16.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.73. Additionally, WAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] managed to generate an average of $314,205 per employee.

WAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Alliance Bancorporation go to -13.30%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,547 million, or 86.90% of WAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,092,749, which is approximately 1.939% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 6,617,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $249.81 million in WAL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $240.12 million in WAL stock with ownership of nearly -27.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Alliance Bancorporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Western Alliance Bancorporation [NYSE:WAL] by around 11,099,495 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 10,866,244 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 71,983,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,948,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAL stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,318,127 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,883,140 shares during the same period.