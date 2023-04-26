Wells Fargo lifts State Street Corporation [STT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

State Street Corporation [NYSE: STT] traded at a low on 04/25/23, posting a -3.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $70.62. The company report on April 17, 2023 at 7:46 AM that State Street Reports First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) reported its first-quarter 2023 financial results today. The news release, presentation, and additional financial information can be accessed on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com. A conference call to discuss the firm’s financial results, outlook and related matters will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET today, Monday, April 17, 2023. The call will be open to the public.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The conference call will be accessible via audio webcast on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com, and by telephone at (+1) 888-886-7786 (Conference ID# 24159898).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4327794 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of State Street Corporation stands at 1.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.66%.

The market cap for STT stock reached $24.20 billion, with 359.14 million shares outstanding and 334.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, STT reached a trading volume of 4327794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about State Street Corporation [STT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STT shares is $84.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for State Street Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for State Street Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while New Street analysts kept a Neutral rating on STT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for State Street Corporation is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for STT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 395.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for STT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.22.

How has STT stock performed recently?

State Street Corporation [STT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.71. With this latest performance, STT shares dropped by -1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.98 for State Street Corporation [STT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.27, while it was recorded at 73.60 for the last single week of trading, and 75.65 for the last 200 days.

State Street Corporation [STT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and State Street Corporation [STT] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.78. State Street Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.73.

Return on Total Capital for STT is now 7.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, State Street Corporation [STT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.03. Additionally, STT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, State Street Corporation [STT] managed to generate an average of $65,694 per employee.

Earnings analysis for State Street Corporation [STT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for State Street Corporation go to 6.57%.

Insider trade positions for State Street Corporation [STT]

There are presently around $22,033 million, or 91.60% of STT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,631,367, which is approximately 0.932% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,698,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in STT stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.55 billion in STT stock with ownership of nearly -0.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

395 institutional holders increased their position in State Street Corporation [NYSE:STT] by around 12,313,372 shares. Additionally, 395 investors decreased positions by around 27,790,001 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 271,886,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,989,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STT stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,814,930 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,434,404 shares during the same period.