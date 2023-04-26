Wells Fargo lifts Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] traded at a low on 04/25/23, posting a -3.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.88. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Antero Midstream Announces First Quarter 2023 Return of Capital and Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream”) today announced that the Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per share for the first quarter of 2023. In addition, Antero Midstream announced plans to issue their first quarter 2023 earnings on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5071606 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Antero Midstream Corporation stands at 1.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.79%.

The market cap for AM stock reached $4.72 billion, with 478.50 million shares outstanding and 321.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, AM reached a trading volume of 5071606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Sell rating on AM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 24.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has AM stock performed recently?

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.90. With this latest performance, AM shares dropped by -1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.65 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.41, while it was recorded at 10.22 for the last single week of trading, and 10.40 for the last 200 days.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.66 and a Gross Margin at +61.35. Antero Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.93.

Return on Total Capital for AM is now 9.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.32. Additionally, AM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] managed to generate an average of $556,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Antero Midstream Corporation go to 5.50%.

Insider trade positions for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

There are presently around $2,649 million, or 53.90% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,884,707, which is approximately 4.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 33,300,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $341.0 million in AM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $337.03 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly 1.98% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 18,426,848 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 13,635,754 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 226,648,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,710,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,100,954 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,753,347 shares during the same period.