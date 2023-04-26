Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] closed the trading session at $169.39 on 04/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $169.34, while the highest price level was $176.04. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM that TI reports first quarter 2023 financial results and shareholder returns.

Conference call on TI website at 3:30 p.m. Central time today.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.52 percent and weekly performance of -6.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, TXN reached to a volume of 7075290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $183.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $158 to $177. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $185 to $205, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on TXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 3.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 94.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

TXN stock trade performance evaluation

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.06. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.52 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 176.45, while it was recorded at 175.20 for the last single week of trading, and 171.16 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $130,300 million, or 86.70% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,509,560, which is approximately 0.33% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,277,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.09 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.28 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly -1.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,041 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 36,117,875 shares. Additionally, 866 investors decreased positions by around 34,343,794 shares, while 310 investors held positions by with 698,767,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 769,228,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 199 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,748,200 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 2,015,929 shares during the same period.