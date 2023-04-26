Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] Is Currently -6.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VKTX] loss -6.80% or -1.45 points to close at $19.88 with a heavy trading volume of 4018771 shares. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Viking Therapeutics to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2023 on April 26, 2023.

Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, April 26 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (“Viking”) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced today that the company will release financial results for the first quarter 2023, after the market close on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $21.86, the shares rose to $22.04 and dropped to $19.811, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VKTX points out that the company has recorded 384.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -884.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, VKTX reached to a volume of 4018771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $27.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VKTX stock. On May 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VKTX shares from 27 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

Trading performance analysis for VKTX stock

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, VKTX shares gained by 124.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 384.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 728.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.07 for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.83, while it was recorded at 20.83 for the last single week of trading, and 7.08 for the last 200 days.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for VKTX is now -40.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.08. Additionally, VKTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] managed to generate an average of -$3,279,381 per employee.Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. go to 40.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]

There are presently around $730 million, or 35.70% of VKTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VKTX stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,382,500, which is approximately 41.233% of the company’s market cap and around 6.05% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,325,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.94 million in VKTX stocks shares; and BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $32.0 million in VKTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viking Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VKTX] by around 14,753,005 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 7,247,047 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 12,205,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,205,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VKTX stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,886,137 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,089,651 shares during the same period.